Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Seeing ice time as injury replacement
Jooris played in just his second game of the season Thursday against Calgary, recording 12:34 of ice time on the fourth line.
After sitting out the Canes' first three games as a healthy scratch, Jooris has finally managed to see some regular time in the lineup. With that said, Carolina represents his fourth team in the past three years, and he's played fewer than 60 games per season over that span. With Lee Stempniak on the IR with a back injury to open the season, you can expect Jooris will likely return to the press box once Stempniak is cleared to play.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Agrees to one-year deal with Carolina•
-
Coyotes' Josh Jooris: Buries goal in surprising home win•
-
Coyotes' Josh Jooris: Collects assist against Sabres•
-
Coyotes' Josh Jooris: Likely drawing in against Flames•
-
Coyotes' Josh Jooris: Paces club in shorthanded time vs. Wild•
-
Coyotes' Josh Jooris: Claimed by Arizona•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...