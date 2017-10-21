Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Seeing ice time as injury replacement

Jooris played in just his second game of the season Thursday against Calgary, recording 12:34 of ice time on the fourth line.

After sitting out the Canes' first three games as a healthy scratch, Jooris has finally managed to see some regular time in the lineup. With that said, Carolina represents his fourth team in the past three years, and he's played fewer than 60 games per season over that span. With Lee Stempniak on the IR with a back injury to open the season, you can expect Jooris will likely return to the press box once Stempniak is cleared to play.