Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Serving frequently as healthy scratch
Jooris has served as a healthy scratch for three of the past four games.
Jooris hasn't been a regular member of the Canes' lineup since early November when he played in seven consecutive games. Since then, he has managed to suit up just 17 times in 31 opportunities. The problem is, with the exception of Sebastian Aho (concussion), the Canes have a relatively healthy forward contingent at the moment, leaving little opportunity for Jooris to crack the lineup. Overall, his inability to score (six points in 30 games) and tendency to watch frequently from the press box make Jooris a player to avoid in all fantasy formats.
