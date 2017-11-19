Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Set to return Sunday

Jooris (lower body) will factor back in to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Islanders, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The 27-year-old forward has registered just two goals and four points in 13 games this season and will return to a depth line. Jooris won't have much fantasy relevance moving forward.

