Hurricanes' Josh Jooris: Stapled to bench Thursday vs. Isles

Jooris skated a season-low 6:03 in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Islanders. He finished the game with four PIM, two shots on goal and a hit.

Not a bad peripheral stat line for a guy who doesn't score much. The bad news is, landing in the sin bin twice probably had a lot to do with him being nailed to the bench for pretty much the rest of the game. Jooris now has just four points in 13 games this season and doesn't warrant much fantasy consideration in most formats.