Wesley received a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Considering the 'Canes are sitting with over $24.5 million in cap space, it shouldn't come as a shock to see them tender all 11 of their restricted free agents. The 23-year-old Wesley was limited to just 21 games in the AHL last season due to injury, but apparently the organization is willing to give him another year to prove himself. The blueliner is a long shot to earn an NHL call-up this season and figures to continue playing in the minors.