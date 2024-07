Slavin signed a two-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Sunday.

Slavin registered 10 goals and 24 points in 70 regular-season contests with AHL Toronto in 2023-24. The 25-year-old forward has one assist in 15 career NHL contests. Slavin will likely spend most of the 2024-25 campaign in the minors, so he may not get the opportunity to play in the same lineup as his older brother, Jaccob, in the big league.