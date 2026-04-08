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Slavin was recalled from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

Across 66 regular-season AHL appearances this year, Slavin has recorded six goals, 19 assists and 26 PIM. He could make his Carolina debut as early as Thursday against the Blackhawks. The 27-year-old forward had one assist in 15 NHL outings with Chicago in 2021-22.

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