Hurricanes' Josiah Slavin: Recalled by Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slavin was recalled from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Across 66 regular-season AHL appearances this year, Slavin has recorded six goals, 19 assists and 26 PIM. He could make his Carolina debut as early as Thursday against the Blackhawks. The 27-year-old forward had one assist in 15 NHL outings with Chicago in 2021-22.
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