Hurricanes' Josiah Slavin: Sent back to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slavin was assigned to AHL Chicago on Sunday.
Slavin played in Carolina's last two games, providing one blocked shot, one hit and two PIM. The 27-year-old forward has six goals and 25 points in 66 AHL appearances this season.
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