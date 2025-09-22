Jaaska won't face Tampa Bay on Monday due to an undisclosed injury but is considered day-to-day.

Jaaska played in 18 regular-season games for the Hurricanes last year in which he tallied four assists, 20 hits and 11 shots while averaging 8:56 of ice time. The 27-year-old winger probably can't afford to miss too much playing time if he is going to secure a spot on the Opening Night roster. At this point, fantasy players should probably be expecting Jaaska to play the bulk of 2025-26 in the minors.