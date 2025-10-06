Hurricanes' Juha Jaaska: Shifts to injured non-roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jaaska (undisclosed) was placed on the injured non-roster list Monday.
Jaaska will likely report to AHL Chicago once he receives the green light to return. He spent most of the 2024-25 regular season in the minors, earning 12 goals and 33 points in 53 games.
