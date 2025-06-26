Jaaska signed a two-year contract extension with the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Jaaska spent last season with Carolina on a one-year, entry-level contract, and he recorded four assists, 20 hits, nine PIM and three blocked shots while averaging 8:56 of ice time over 18 appearances with the NHL club. The first year of his contract extension is a two-way deal worth at least $425,000, while the second year of the agreement is a one-way deal worth $775,000. While he could split time between the NHL and AHL next season, he should continue to have opportunities to develop before likely joining the Hurricanes in a more full-time capacity during the 2026-27 campaign.