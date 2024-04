Jaaska signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on Tuesday. The deal will begin with the 2024-25 season.

Jaaska drew into 57 games with HIFK of Finland's Liiga this season, picking up 10 goals and 30 points. If the 26-year-old winger is able to make the Hurricanes' Opening Night roster out of training camp next year, he'll likely see bottom-six usage with Carolina.