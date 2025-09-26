Jaaska (undisclosed) won't play in Friday's preseason matchup with Tampa Bay, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Jaaska was already facing an uphill battle when it came to securing a spot on the Opening Night roster. Now with his continued absence, the 27-year-old winger will almost certainly have to start the 2025-26 campaign in the minors with AHL Chicago. As such, Jaaska figures to be a relative non-factor in fantasy contests this season.