Jaaska (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Panthers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jaaska has been dealing with an undisclosed injury for the past week and will be forced to miss the Hurricanes' penultimate preseason matchup. He's still considered day-to-day, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's preseason finale in Nashville. Regardless of whether he's able to suit up, he'll presumably head to AHL Chicago to begin the regular season.