Jaaska (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason finale against Nashville, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jaaska continues to deal with an undisclosed injury, and he'll be held out of a fourth consecutive matchup to close out the regular season. Although he's considered day-to-day, it's not yet clear whether he'll be ready for the start of the regular season. He'll likely head to AHL Chicago once he's deemed healthy.