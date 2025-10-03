Hurricanes' Juha Jaaska: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jaaska (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason finale against Nashville, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Jaaska continues to deal with an undisclosed injury, and he'll be held out of a fourth consecutive matchup to close out the regular season. Although he's considered day-to-day, it's not yet clear whether he'll be ready for the start of the regular season. He'll likely head to AHL Chicago once he's deemed healthy.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Juha Jaaska: Won't play against Florida•
-
Hurricanes' Juha Jaaska: Unavailable versus Bolts•
-
Hurricanes' Juha Jaaska: Day-to-day with undisclosed injury•
-
Hurricanes' Juha Jaaska: Signs two-year extension•
-
Hurricanes' Juha Jaaska: Sent down Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Juha Jaaska: Gets call-up Friday•