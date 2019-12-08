Hurricanes' Julien Gauthier: Back with big club
The Hurricanes recalled Gauthier from AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
This will be the second stint with the big club for the 22-year-old, as he played just two games at the NHL level in October. Gauthier has been solid at the AHL level this season, potting 10 goals and 12 points in 22 games. With Erik Haula (knee) and Martin Necas (lower body) dealing with injury, Gauthier will add some much needed depth to the forward group.
