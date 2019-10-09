Gauthier was recalled by the Hurricanes on Wedneday.

Gauthier was selected in the first round (21st overall) by the Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL Draft, but he still hasn't made his NHL debut. The 21-year-old winger had a solid season with AHL Charlotte last year, as he recorded 27 goals and 57 points in 75 games, and he's off to an impressive start this year with two goals in two games. Gauthier has the build (6-4, 225) of a power forward, and he'll likely start in a bottom-six role with power-play opportunities. He could make his NHL debut Friday versus the Islanders.