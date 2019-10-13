Hurricanes' Julien Gauthier: Returns to minors
Gauthier was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Saturday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Gauthier appeared in two games during his stay with the parent club. Jordan Martinook (abdomen) is still at least a week away from returning, so the Hurricanes will likely have to make another move to have 12 healthy forwards available.
