Hurricanes' Julien Gauthier: Sent down to minors
Gauthier was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Sunday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
The move leaves the Canes without a full complement of forwards, so the team will need to recall a player prior to Tuesday's clash with Winnipeg. It certainly could be Gauthier who gets brought back up, though Brian Gibbons and Roland McKeown could also be options.
