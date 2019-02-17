Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Assist helps dim Stars

Faulk recorded an assist, two shots on goal and blocked six shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Stars.

Now with 21 points in 59 games, Faulk remains on track to hit the 30-point mark for the fifth consecutive season. The 26-year-old defender isn't the scorer he used to be (his 49 points from 2014-15 remains a career high), but Faulk has clearly been working on his defensive game this season. After recording a career-worst minus-26 rating last season, he is currently sitting at a tidy plus-6. It used to be that Faulk would kill you in leagues that counted plus-minus, but that is clearly no longer the case.