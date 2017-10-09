Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Contributes off-scoresheet in win over Wild
Faulk failed to register a point during the Canes' season-opening 5-4 shootout win Saturday against the Wild. However, he did see ice time of 24:54, including 5:14 on the power play.
Despite putting up zeros in the traditional scoring categories, Faulk put up a decent fantasy stat line in a number of other categories, including shots on goal (4), PIM (2), hits (2) and blocked shots (2). The Canes should be an improved offensive team this season, so as long as he keeps seeing the same kind of premium ice time, the points will surely follow. Keep him rolling.
