Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Disappearing act
Faulk went pointless for the seventh consecutive game Friday against the Ducks.
Fantasy owners know full well that this is not unusual for Faulk -- he can get hot for a few games, then disappear for long stretches. Now with just eight points in 25 games, he will be lucky to crack the 30-point mark this season, given his current pace. Faulk is best left to the waiver wire in most standard formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: No longer a 40-point scorer•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Notches helper in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Two helpers in win•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: In danger of losing top-pairing role•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Drawing trade interest•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Future in question after disappointing season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...