Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Disappearing act

Faulk went pointless for the seventh consecutive game Friday against the Ducks.

Fantasy owners know full well that this is not unusual for Faulk -- he can get hot for a few games, then disappear for long stretches. Now with just eight points in 25 games, he will be lucky to crack the 30-point mark this season, given his current pace. Faulk is best left to the waiver wire in most standard formats.