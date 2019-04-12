Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Earns helper in loss
Faulk recorded one assist and six hits over 26:10 of ice time and 4:36 of power-play ice time in Thursday's 2-4 loss to the Capitals.
Faulk earned his third point in as many games, giving him 13 points (four goals, nine assists) over his last 20 contests. The Minnesota native earned a secondary assist by dumping the puck into the offensive zone, where Lucas Wallmark was able to find an open Andrei Svechnikov for the score. Faulk now has 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) over 82 games in his 2018-19 campaign.
