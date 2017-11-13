Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Expected to play Monday
Faulk (undisclosed) made an early exit from morning skate, but is slated to play Monday against Dallas, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Faulk appears to be good to go Monday, but it'll be worth keeping tabs on his condition leading to puck drop. Despite averaging 23:31 per game, Faulk has struggled mightily in 2017-18 with just a single goal and three points over 15 games. That said, it may be wise to steer clear of Faulk until he gets his game back on track.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Woeful start continues•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Nets first goal in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Logs two assists in win•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Contributes off-scoresheet in win over Wild•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Two points in exhibition road win•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Tallies power-play goal versus Penguins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...