Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Expected to play Monday

Faulk (undisclosed) made an early exit from morning skate, but is slated to play Monday against Dallas, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Faulk appears to be good to go Monday, but it'll be worth keeping tabs on his condition leading to puck drop. Despite averaging 23:31 per game, Faulk has struggled mightily in 2017-18 with just a single goal and three points over 15 games. That said, it may be wise to steer clear of Faulk until he gets his game back on track.