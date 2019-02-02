Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Flashes two-way game
Faulk scored a goal, added an assist and recorded a plus-5 rating in a 5-2 victory over the Golden Knights on Friday.
On the ice for all five goals and none against, Faulk took his minus-4 rating into the positive for the season in one night. It was also his first multi-point night since Jan. 6. Faulk has four goals and 19 points in 51 games, which now has him just slightly behind his pace from 2017-18.
More News
