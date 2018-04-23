Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Future in question after disappointing season
Faulk (upper body) took a step back in 2017-18, finishing with just 31 points in 76 games (8 goals, 23 assists), along with a career-worst minus-26 rating.
Although he enjoyed a solid stretch to close the season with nine points in his last 14 games before succumbing to a season-ending injury, this does not excuse Faulk for his disastrous first half, in which he scored just 11 points over his first 41 games. In fact, the 26-year-old blueliner has done nothing but regress over the past three seasons, ever since scoring a career-high 49 points back in 2014-15. Looking ahead, Faulk is now entering his second-last year of a six-year, $29 million contract extension, and it wouldn't surprise us to see him wind up on the trading block as the team looks to upgrade its offense. If Faulk suddenly wound up in a top-four role with a Stanley Cup contender, it would serve as a definite boost to his fantasy value. This is a possible scenario fantasy owners should be keeping an eye out for this summer.
