Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Game-time call Saturday

Coach Bill Peters indicated Friday that Faulk -- who didn't participate in practice -- is dealing with some soreness and will likely be a game-time decision Saturday against the Senators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Faulk's absence from Saturday's lineup would leave the Hurricanes without a major contributor along the blue line. In 74 games this season, the 26-year-old defenseman has totaled seven goals and 23 helpers while putting over 200 shots on goal (206) for a second straight season and the third time in his career. More information on his status should drop closer to the contest, with Noah Hanifin (concussion) potentially replacing him if Hanifin is cleared to play and Faulk can't. If neither can go, the Hurricanes may be forced to add another body from the AHL ranks.