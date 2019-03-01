Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Gearing up for Friday's game
Faulk (upper body) is expected to play Friday against the Blues, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Faulk hasn't missed a contest all season, and this injury certainly doesn't sound serious enough to keep the power-play defenseman from the challenge of countering a Blues team that has rattled off eight wins in its past 10 games. He's added seven goals, 16 assists and seven man-advantage points through 63 games of his eighth NHL season.
