Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: In danger of losing top-pairing role

Faulk, who sustained an upper-body injury to cut his 2017-18 campaign short, could slide down the depth chart in favor of Brett Pesce this season, Scott Burnside of The Athletic reports.

As noted in this report, the Hurricanes have impressive depth on the blue line. Calvin de Haan signed as a free agent in July, and Faulk himself remains with the Canes despite rampant speculation earlier in the summer that he'd be on the move. Carolina's 2010 second-round (37th overall) draft pick has registered point totals of 37, 37 and 31 over the last three seasons, respectively, but he's posted an egregious minus-109 rating over seven years of service time in Raleigh. Sure, the Hurricanes allowed the fewest shots per game (28.9) last year, though it remains to be seen how much longer the Eastern Conference club will be able to tolerate Faulk's defensive miscues.