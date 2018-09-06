Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: In danger of losing top-pairing role
Faulk, who sustained an upper-body injury to cut his 2017-18 campaign short, could slide down the depth chart in favor of Brett Pesce this season, Scott Burnside of The Athletic reports.
As noted in this report, the Hurricanes have impressive depth on the blue line. Calvin de Haan signed as a free agent in July, and Faulk himself remains with the Canes despite rampant speculation earlier in the summer that he'd be on the move. Carolina's 2010 second-round (37th overall) draft pick has registered point totals of 37, 37 and 31 over the last three seasons, respectively, but he's posted an egregious minus-109 rating over seven years of service time in Raleigh. Sure, the Hurricanes allowed the fewest shots per game (28.9) last year, though it remains to be seen how much longer the Eastern Conference club will be able to tolerate Faulk's defensive miscues.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Drawing trade interest•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Future in question after disappointing season•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Won't return for final two games•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Ruled out Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Ready to rock Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Unfit to play Tuesday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...