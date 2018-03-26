Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Late scratch Monday
Faulk (undisclosed) wasn't listed in the projected lineup for Monday's home game against the Senators.
Carolina's top offensive blueliner is expected to miss his second game in a row. While the injury isn't believed to be serious, this is a significant blow for owners counting on the skilled playmaker in the fantasy playoffs. Klas Dahlbeck and Jaccob Slavin should make up the first pairing for Carolina in his stead.
