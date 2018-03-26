Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Late scratch Monday

Faulk (undisclosed) wasn't listed in the projected lineup for Monday's home game against the Senators.

Carolina's top offensive blueliner is expected to miss his second game in a row. While the injury isn't believed to be serious, this is a significant blow for owners counting on the skilled playmaker in the fantasy playoffs. Klas Dahlbeck and Jaccob Slavin should make up the first pairing for Carolina in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories