Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Logs two assists in win

Faulk dished out two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Edmonton.

The American-born defenseman's assists were his first two points of the campaign, coming in his fourth game. Despite what has been somewhat of a slow start, Faulk is averaging what would be career highs in both time on ice (25:03) and power-play time on ice (4:12), which should begin to yield improved results as the season progresses. Faulk has one of the heaviest shots in the game of hockey, a weapon that helped him in scoring 48 goals over the past three seasons, and should see him continue to find the net in 2017-18.