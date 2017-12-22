Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Nabs 200th career point Thursday

Faulk snapped a 12-game point drought with an assist -- his 200th career point -- in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

It's been an excruciating season for Faulk owners this year, as the 25-year-old blueliner is now up to a grand total of just eight points (one goal, seven assists), and will be lucky to crack the 20-point plateau given his current pace. Faulk was on the cusp of elite-defenseman status after registering 49 points just three seasons ago, but he is now squarely in a lower tier of fantasy rearguards given his dismal showing this season. Needless to say, he should not be in your lineup right now.