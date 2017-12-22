Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Nabs 200th career point Thursday

Faulk snapped a 12-game point drought with an assist -- his 200th career point -- in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

It's been an excruciating season for Faulk owners this year, as the 25-year-old blueliner is now up to a grand total of just eight points (one goal, seven assists), and will be lucky to crack the 20-point plateau given his current pace. Faulk was on the cusp of elite-defenseman status after registering 49 points just three seasons ago, but he is now squarely in a lower tier of fantasy rearguards given his dismal showing this season. Needless to say, he should not be in your lineup right now.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories