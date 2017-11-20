Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Nabs two helpers against Islanders
Faulk contributed a pair of assists in Sunday's win over the Islanders.
Both assists come with the man advantage, where Faulk logged a whopping 4:27 of ice time. The 25-year-old has been one of the most disappointing fantasy players thus far, managing just one goal and five points through 19 games. Faulk became a must-own fantasy asset after back-to-back 15-plus-goal seasons, but his production this season has been very lackluster. He's too good to give up on in fantasy, so look for a strong night Sunday to be the start of a turnaround for Faulk. The offensive rearguard makes for a great buy-low candidate for the time being.
