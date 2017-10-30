Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Nets first goal in loss

Faulk scored his first goal of the season in Sunday's loss to Anaheim.

It's been a slow start to the season for the 25-year-old, who has managed just three points in 10 contests. Faulk has emerged as one of the more consistent offensive producers on the back-end and has netted at least 15 goals in each of his previous three seasons. Given his heavy ice time and role on the first power-play unit, we knew it wouldn't be long before he got going. Slow start aside, Faulk is an elite fantasy blueliner who is an automatic roll every game. Look for his first of the year to open the floodgates.