Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Nightmare season continues
Faulk failed to register a point for the sixth consecutive game Thursday against the Sharks.
Faulk's nightmare season continues, as he now has just six points in 27 games (1 goal, five assists). After posting back-to-back 37-point efforts the previous two seasons, the 25-year-old blueliner is now on pace for just 20 points, which would represent the worst full-season offensive total of his career. Once considered to have elite potential, Faulk's fantasy value is in absolute free-fall at the moment. Place him firmly on your fantasy bench until further notice.
