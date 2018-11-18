Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: No longer a 40-point scorer
Faulk has just three assists in his last 10 games, and just eight points on the season thus far (1 goal, 7 assists).
Faulk scored a career-high 49 points back in 2014-15 and, at the time, looked to be establishing himself as an elite scoring defenseman for years to come. Unfortunately, it's been all downhill for Faulk since then, as his point totals have consistently landed in the mid-30's ever since that record season four years ago. Now skating on the Canes' second defensive pairing with Calvin de Haan, he is currently on pace for yet another 30-plus campaign, giving him only modest fantasy value in most formats.
