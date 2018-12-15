Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Not scoring much this season
Faulk snapped a 12-game pointless drought with an assist in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.
Once thought to be emerging as one of the game's elite scoring defensemen with 49 points back in 2014-15, Faulk has all but slipped into obscurity since then. He continues to skate in a top-four capacity opposite Calvin de Haan on the Canes' second defensive pairing, but with just nine points in 31 games, he may just barely crack the 20-point mark this season. A fresh start with a new team may ultimately be what Faulk needs to jump-start his career again.
