Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Not scoring much this season

Faulk snapped a 12-game pointless drought with an assist in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Once thought to be emerging as one of the game's elite scoring defensemen with 49 points back in 2014-15, Faulk has all but slipped into obscurity since then. He continues to skate in a top-four capacity opposite Calvin de Haan on the Canes' second defensive pairing, but with just nine points in 31 games, he may just barely crack the 20-point mark this season. A fresh start with a new team may ultimately be what Faulk needs to jump-start his career again.