Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Notches helper in loss

Faulk snapped a three-game point drought with an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Now with just six points through 13 games, Faulk is trending towards a 35-40 point campaign, which is roughly in line with his output over the past three seasons. He's still seeing a ton of ice time, however -- 23:35 against the 'Yotes, including a whopping 6:29 on the power play -- so his opportunities to contribute offensively should remain plentiful.