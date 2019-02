Faulk is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Faulk left Tuesday's game with the injury, but it's tough to judge whether he didn't re-enter due to the severity of the injury or the fact that the Hurricanes were leading 6-0. The 26-year-old has 23 points in 63 games this campaign. Expect an update from the team on Faulk's status before Friday's game against red-hot St. Louis.