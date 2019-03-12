Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: One assist Monday
Faulk notched a helper in a 3-0 win over the Avalanche on Monday.
The assist gives Faulk his sixth straight year with 20 apples. He's at 28 points in 69 games this year. Faulk added four hits and three shots while taking a plus-2 rating in a well-rounded performance. Faulk could be a good option on the blue line during the fantasy playoffs if he's available.
