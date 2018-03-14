Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Picks up two assists Tuesday

Faulk scored two power-play assists while adding one shot, two PIM and four hits in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

He now has seven points, all helpers, in his last eight games. Faulk has scored 18 of his 29 points on the season with the man advantage, and while that's a nice bonus in leagues that reward PP scoring, it also makes him a liability in plus-minus on most nights.