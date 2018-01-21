Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Picks up two assists
Faulk posts two assists, a plus-1 rating and four shots on goal in a 3-1 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday.
Unfortunately Faulk hasn't scored at his usual rate this season and is in danger of failing to tally double digit goals for the first time since 2013-14. But he is still picking up plenty of helpers and shots on goal. With 12 assists and 132 shots, Faulk is on pace for an increase from last season in each category. That production, combined with the potential for more goals, is probably enough to leave Faulk in the starting lineup.
