Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Posts plus-5 rating

Faulk scored a goal, added an assist and recorded a plus-5 rating in a 5-2 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday.

On the ice for all five goals and none against, Faulk took his minus-4 rating into the positive for the season in one night. It was also his first multi-point night since Jan. 6. Faulk has four goals and 19 points in 51 games, which now has him just slightly behind his pace from 2017-18.