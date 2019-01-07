Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Provides boost in win over Sens
Faulk scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Senators.
He opened the scoring just 72 seconds into the game with his third goal of the season, then helped set up Justin Williams for the game-winner midway through the third period. The multi-point performance was Faulk's first since Oct, 13, and the blueliner now has a modest 15 points in 41 games on the year.
