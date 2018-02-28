Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Rating at career-worst minus-23

Faulk had two power-play assists, five shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Boston.

If you just saw Faulk's 16 power-play points, you'd think the 25-year-old blueliner was in the midst of another strong fantasy campaign. However, his even-strength play has been absolutely atrocious. Faulk still has only eight points at even strength, and his rating just hit a new career low at minus-23 with this performance.