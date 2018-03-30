Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Ready to rock Friday
Faulk participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Capitals, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
The 26-year-old blueliner, who's averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per game this season, will skate with Jaccob Slavin on the Hurricanes' top pairing against Washington.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Unfit to play Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Late scratch Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Resting bumps Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Picks up two assists Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Rating at career-worst minus-23•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...