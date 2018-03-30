Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Ready to rock Friday

Faulk participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Capitals, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The 26-year-old blueliner, who's averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per game this season, will skate with Jaccob Slavin on the Hurricanes' top pairing against Washington.

