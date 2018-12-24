Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Red hot entering holiday break
Faulk scored his second goal of the season in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Bruins, giving him four points in his last five games.
After a month-long, 12-game pointless skid, Faulk certainly does seem to be back on track, scoring-wise. However, the question remains -- will Faulk's hot streak continue following the holiday break, or will he revert back to his usual quiet self? Only time will tell, but either way, Faulk remains a huge fantasy risk and should only be counted on in deeper formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Not scoring much this season•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Disappearing act•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: No longer a 40-point scorer•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Notches helper in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Two helpers in win•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: In danger of losing top-pairing role•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...