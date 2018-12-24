Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Red hot entering holiday break

Faulk scored his second goal of the season in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Bruins, giving him four points in his last five games.

After a month-long, 12-game pointless skid, Faulk certainly does seem to be back on track, scoring-wise. However, the question remains -- will Faulk's hot streak continue following the holiday break, or will he revert back to his usual quiet self? Only time will tell, but either way, Faulk remains a huge fantasy risk and should only be counted on in deeper formats.