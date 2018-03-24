Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Resting bumps Saturday
Faulk is "bruised up a little bit" and will miss Saturday's game against the Senators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Faulk was considered a game-time decision for the evening's matchup after he skipped practice Friday, but he will take a night to rest his minor injuries. While the Hurricanes don't possess a reserve of defensemen to replace him, Noah Hanifin's (concussion) return to the lineup Saturday should ease the pain slightly. Faulk's next oportunity to play arrives Monday when the team returns home for a rematch with Saturday's opponent.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Picks up two assists Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Rating at career-worst minus-23•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Scores three in rout•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Picks up two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Defensive struggles continue•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...