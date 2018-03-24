Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Resting bumps Saturday

Faulk is "bruised up a little bit" and will miss Saturday's game against the Senators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Faulk was considered a game-time decision for the evening's matchup after he skipped practice Friday, but he will take a night to rest his minor injuries. While the Hurricanes don't possess a reserve of defensemen to replace him, Noah Hanifin's (concussion) return to the lineup Saturday should ease the pain slightly. Faulk's next oportunity to play arrives Monday when the team returns home for a rematch with Saturday's opponent.