Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Ruled out Monday

Faulk will not suit up against the Panthers on Monday due to an upper-body injury, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

According to coach Bill Peters, "(Faulk has) played through it a little bit. It's going to be hit and miss," which put the defenseman's status for the Canes' remaining two games up in the air. The 25-year-old compiled his fifth straight 30-plus point campaign this year, despite registering a mere eight goals. In Faulk's absence, Roland McKeown will slot into the lineup.