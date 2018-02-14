Hurricanes' Justin Faulk: Scores three in rout
Faulk scored three goals -- two on the power play -- during Tuesday's 7-3 win over Los Angeles.
The 25-year-old defenseman entered with a disappointing four goals and 15 assists through 56 games, so Tuesday's hat trick likely rewarded only the most patient fantasy owners. Faulk has been a solid asset in each of the past four seasons, so there's potential he returns to form for the stretch drive. Check your waiver wires.
